Sis 'can't go' to bro's wedding; changes mind when it's moved to Hawaii. He says 'no.'

When a guest RSVPs 'no' to your wedding, the ettiquette is pretty clear if they change their mind last minute. But what if that guest thinks they're above the rules because they're family?

When a groom-to-be fell into a tricky familial conundrum, he reached out to Reddit to ask:

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for not re-inviting my sister and her family to my wedding after we changed it?"

u/One_Ambassador_2316 writes:

My fiancé and I planned to have a large wedding in July at a venue in the country. I guess that was too out of the way for most people because only 14 people rsvp-ed that they were coming. We had already set aside money for our wedding and since there was no longer going to be a lot of people coming we decided to splurge.