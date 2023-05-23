Bride won't let 'selfish' sister alter her bridesmaid dress for a medical condition.

After a fight with the bride, a sister and (former) bridesmaid came to Reddit to ask:

'AITA for pulling out of my sister's wedding over a dress?'

LowMemory2124 writes:

My (24f) sister, Hannah (21f), is getting married in May. She's been planning her dream wedding since before she was engaged and has a very specific image of what she wants.

We picked out the bridesmaid dresses in January and they're all the same style but with different shades of the same colour.

In late March, I was diagnosed with a condition that I'm going to be receiving treatments for via port until mid June. Due to the port's placement, the neckline of the bridesmaid dress I'm supposed to wear is extremely uncomfortable.

And for those who don't know what that is, OP clarifies: