We can all agree it's rude to 'steal the spotlight' at someone's big event, but how long is that spotlight supposed to last?

A confused bride-to-be asked Reddit:

'AITA for putting my wedding in the same season as my sister's 18th birthday?'

asdf6565 writes:

I'm getting married this October. Situation is, my sister's 18th birthday is on September 1st, and she's throwing a huge party for it with family and friends. I always wanted a Halloween-themed wedding, so I decided to put my wedding around the end of October.

Doesn't seem like there's an issue so far...

When I told my parents about the date, they were fine with it, but later on my sister sent me furious, and angry messages about how I'm the worst sister for taking away the 'spotlight' from her birthday.