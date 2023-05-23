'AITA for putting my wedding in the same season as my sister's 18th birthday?'

A confused bride-to-be asked Reddit:
asdf6565 writes:
I'm getting married this October. Situation is, my sister's 18th birthday is on September 1st, and she's throwing a huge party for it with family and friends. I always wanted a Halloween-themed wedding, so I decided to put my wedding around the end of October.
When I told my parents about the date, they were fine with it, but later on my sister sent me furious, and angry messages about how I'm the worst sister for taking away the 'spotlight' from her birthday.
Even though I promised her I would not talk about the wedding at her party, (and so did my parents, also nobody else knows about the wedding date yet), she's still calling me names whenever I'm around, and uninvited me from her birthday.