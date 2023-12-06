'AITA for refusing to have my sister's kids at my wedding, despite my daughter being there?' UPDATED

She later shared this update:

So both I and Dean have been going through all the comments (or at least as many as we could, there have been so many.) We have decided against letting either my mum or sis come to the wedding. I made sure to message the venue and all my vendors setting a password that only we know and will be looking into hiring security for the big day.

Luckily the way the venue is set out means it will be impossible for them to possibly sneak in and it will be made clear to security who to look out for.

Now onto mum… oh boy, to say she blew up is an understatement. She actually came over this morning again to try and force me to make either choice and i calmly made her aware that i am rescinding both of their invitations as I cannot trust them.