'AITA for ruining my BFF's relationship when her GF tried to propose at my wedding?' UPDATED

Here's the original post:
So I, (27F) am getting married to my fiancé, (27M) in a little under three weeks. Everything has been going amazing with the planning, and I’m ecstatic for the day.
My best friend, “Cassie”, whom I’ve been friends with since we were 10 years old is my maid of honor. She is truly one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met, and has stuck with me through everything. She’s been the biggest help in planning this whole ordeal, and I wouldn’t trade her for the world.
However, I’ve never been the biggest fan of her girlfriend, “Sophie”. I always show her respect, and try to include her in things, but she’s a huge introvert, and sometimes it can come off as disrespect in return (Cassie’s own words). But, they always seem to be very happy together, so I hope she warms up to me a little in time. (They’ve only been together for a little over a year and a half).
Several days ago, Sophie approached me, asking me if I’d be okay if she proposed during my reception. She claimed it would be a great way for Cassie and I to bond more, having our weddings linked and all of that. (Not that we need any more time to bond, she’s already my other half)
I love Cassie to death, but I’d never allow that for anyone. I shut the idea down immediately, and Sophie got all pissy with me and left. She said something along the lines of “I don’t need your permission anyway” and walked out the door. This made me fearful that she’d attempt it anyway, so I went to Cassie.
Needless to say, Cassie was mad. I never really see her get angry, but she was livid. She apologized profusely, and said she couldn’t believe Sophie would ever think of doing something like that, and that was the end of our conversation.
However, two days ago I got another call from Sophie, berating me for spoiling her plan to propose, and was informed that Cassie would be attending the wedding by herself, and is currently not speaking to her.
I was concerned that wasn’t the entire story, and so I called Cassie. She was a mess, said she was staying with her parents right now, and disinvited Sophie as her plus one because she was scared Sophie would’ve proposed anyway, given the chance, and she didn’t want to ruin my wedding.
I told her to come stay with me for a while instead, and she showed up several hours later, still a complete mess. She said that her and Sophie had a huge fight, and she was reconsidering whether or not she wanted to stay in this relationship. According to Cassie, these huge fights are a common occurrence.
I feel awful for ruining her proposal, and potentially ruining her relationship. Cassie has been picking herself up in front of me, and continuing to be great with the last minute to-dos, but I’ve caught her crying while I’m not around. I love her, and I don’t want her to resent me for this. So I need to know AITA? And is there anything I can do to fix this?
Majestic-Constant714 said:
What's up with people constantly trying to make somebody else's wedding about them? Proposing like this is tacky, disrespectful, uncreative and incredibly uncomfortable. Good for Cassie that she finally had a chance to get out and let her friend know what a bad situation she was really in. I hope she can heal and be happy with someone better.
Thequiet01 said:
NTA. Sounds like you inadvertently did her a huge favor.
associaterogue said:
NTA. Proposing at someone else's wedding is never a good idea and you were right to tell her you didn't want her to. Sophie's reaction was way out of line and I don't blame you for going to Cassie to ensure it didn't happen anyway. The fights they've been having are on them, including this one. If Sophie can't stay stable in the relationship that was never on you.
Being the catalyst argument that split them up, I could see why you're feeling a bit guilty, but the last straw is never the only straw. It was gonna happen sooner or later. At least now Cassie can move on to a healthier partner and relationship and she has her best friend to help her through it.
Trouble_in_Mind said:
NTA, OP. If these big fights are a common occurrence, something is potentially very wrong with that relationship. You saying no to allowing a high-pressure public proposal is not going to be what ends it, it'll be Sophie's behavior and their incompatibility.
I know your wedding is coming. Just try being there for Cassie when you can, and offer to listen when she needs. You guys are besties - you'll make it through this. Congratulations on your upcoming nuptials.
tigerz0973 said:
Cassie sounds like a complete doll and someone who has always had your back! that is the kinda friend you want to keep in your life forever.
I suggest you take Cassie out for lunch/drinks etc just the two of you and tell her you know she's hurting (breaking up is always painful even if its right) ask her if there is anything you can do to help her, don't be nasty about her ex just be the same great friend back. Let her know that whatever is going on in your life she is still important and you will always be there for her as she is being there for you!
Good luck with the wedding hope its everything you wish for and more.
FileDoesntExist said:
NTA. Imagine if you DIDN'T tell her and she proposed. She would have been MORTIFIED. It was a crap situation that worked out as well as it could. This is all on the GF.
I went to Cassie with all of your comments, and she broke down. We had a long moment in where Cassie finally told me how Sophie really treated her (she hadn’t previously, because she didn’t want people to hate her girlfriend). I won’t share details for Cassie’s privacy, but needless to say, I no longer respect Sophie.
I held her hand as she called Sophie to finally end things. Cassie will be staying with me for a few weeks while we get her things from their shared apartment, and find her a new place to stay (I’ve even asked her to housesit during our honeymoon, more for her benefit than mine, but I won’t share that bit with her.)
As many of you have said, I know I’m incredibly lucky to have Cassie in my life, and I’m so glad to be helping her into a new chapter of her life. We will be going out for dinner and drinks tomorrow with my fiancé and a couple of mutual friends (on me of course, as a huge thank you for everything she’s done). Thank you all for your kind comments, we’ll be sure next time to find Cassie a partner as sweet as she is.