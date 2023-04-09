Allergic bride called 'selfish' for saying nephew can't bring service dog to wedding.

"AITA for not letting my nephew bring his service dog to my wedding?"

I (27F) am getting married in a few months to my fiance (28M). We have been planning our dream wedding for over a year, and everything is finally falling into place. However, there is one issue that has been causing quite a bit of controversy in our family.

My nephew (18M), "James", has a service dog, "Max", for his anxiety and panic attacks. Max is a well-trained and well-behaved dog, and he has been a great help to James over the years. However, I am severely allergic to dogs, to the point where I could have a severe reaction if I am around them for an extended period of time. This is something my family is well aware of.