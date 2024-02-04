Family gives cousin fake wedding invite; she shows up, but it works too well.

So we came up with a plan. I designed and had printed 249 invites asking guests not to wear black. And one invite asking them not to wear pink. You could guess which invite Arthi got.

Night of the mehendi and the Bride looks amazing, like a galaxy of stars pooled on an ornate sofa. It isn't long before Arthi arrives, fashionably late of course. She sweeps in in this flowy barbie-pink dress, matching jewelry and lipstick.

She looked like what barbie would throw up after a hard night slamming fruity cocktails. Stunning, in other words, but definitely not her colour. She was also not the only one wearing pink, and when she saw the bride, her smug smile turned into a look of confusion.