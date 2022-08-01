Aunt asks if she's wrong to scold bride for having an 'inconvenient' wedding.

Weddings are wonderful, but of course, they are also a major hassle. That's why they serve alcohol there! But what do you do when a wedding is just too inconvenient?

Simply "not attending" would be a reasonable answer... but for one Aunt, this would not do. After receiving an invitation from her neice for an out-of-town wedding on a Sunday, one woman lost her sh*t. She not only replied "no", she tried to convince others not to attend, and then yelled at the bride for having the audacity to get married on a non-Saturday.

After understandable pushback from the rest of her family, the Aunt (perhaps unwisely) took to Reddit to ask:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for scolding my niece for having her destination wedding on a Sunday night?