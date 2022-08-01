Someecards Logo
Aunt asks if she's wrong to scold bride for having an 'inconvenient' wedding.

Sally Ann Hall
Aug 1, 2022 | 4:53 AM
Weddings are wonderful, but of course, they are also a major hassle. That's why they serve alcohol there! But what do you do when a wedding is just too inconvenient?

Simply "not attending" would be a reasonable answer... but for one Aunt, this would not do. After receiving an invitation from her neice for an out-of-town wedding on a Sunday, one woman lost her sh*t. She not only replied "no", she tried to convince others not to attend, and then yelled at the bride for having the audacity to get married on a non-Saturday.

After understandable pushback from the rest of her family, the Aunt (perhaps unwisely) took to Reddit to ask:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for scolding my niece for having her destination wedding on a Sunday night?

My niece, my sister's daughter is getting married this weekend and her weekend is on Sunday. I'll skip on it because its a destination wedding (not too far away but still, away from our main city) and its on a Sunday. On Monday I'm working. As do most of us.

Sources: Reddit
