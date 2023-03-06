'Awful' in-laws don't respect the rules of alcohol-free wedding, bring R-rated gift.

Tense moments with in-laws are sometimes just part of being in a family, but what happens when they cause a scene on the one day they're supposed to simply smile for the photos?

Save the passive aggression and sloppy behavior for the group chat and Christmas party cocktails, people. So, when a frustrated bride decided to vent to the gloriously petty "Wedding Shaming" group about her unruly in-laws at her booze-free wedding, people were ready to join the roasting session.

Awful in-laws, who don't know how to behave at a wedding...

My wedding was a month ago, but some things are still bothering me. I had my fears over my in-laws, but everyone said, that it’s a wedding, they will behave. No, they didn’t...

For a context, I didn’t want a wedding as I was worried about my in-laws. Most events with my IL-s end up with fights and arguing. But let’s start with how they kind of ruined my wedding.