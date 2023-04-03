Bartender shares story of working awkward wedding, 'absolute disaster of a groom.'

Wedding vendors experience a wide variety of horror stories ranging from champagne drunk aunts and runaway brides to speeches that beautifully bomb and power-hungry maids of honor...

When you combine family feuds, friendship drama, and two people who are about to spend the rest of their lives together with an open bar full of alcohol, you're bound to get a few shudder-inducing stories. So, when a bartender decided to vent to the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming" group of Reddit about a groom who tried his hardest to ruin his special day (and this bartender's shift), people were ready for all of the salt-rimmed, juicy sour mix of gossip.

An absolute disaster of a groom! A story from my bar!

So this is a story from a couple of years ago. Still one of my favourite stories from working in my bar. To set the scene: the bar is quite small. At absolute maximum capacity it seats around 45 people which means around 65 people would fit comfortably in there. Therefore when working we work alone.