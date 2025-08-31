'My best Friend fired me as the Maid of Honor for cheating on her own fiancé.'

Everyone is shocked when they hear this story. It’s been two months now and I still think about it. I’m hoping that writing it down will give me some peace and clarity, for your amusement of course.
My best friend of 7 years got engaged to an awful man. I knew she was chasing a certain lifestyle (think rich, conservative, SAHM-type), but I wanted to believe the best in her and give her the benefit of the doubt.
Her fiancé, J, she met on a dating app, and right off the bat he loved bombed her. It was love at first sight (of money) and she willingly put up with his awful qualities to chase the traditional dream of perfect life, wife, and kids at 30.
As her best friend, I was asked to be her Maid of Honour. Seeing as this was my first time being part of a wedding, I wanted to go above and beyond and help her fulfil her ultimate goal. My boyfriend had gotten close to her fiancé as well and was also asked to be the Best Man.
For her bachelorette, we settled on a trip to Nashville (very basic, I know). Seeing as she didn’t have many friends, I invited three close friends of mine, a close friend of J, and J’s sister.
At first, J was hesitant about her going on this bachelorette as he’s extremely insecure, but she managed to convince him to let her go. I, on the other hand, managed to convince the group to cover the travel expenses for the Bride.
In Nashville, I planned out the itinerary, booked the Airbnb, purchased small party favours, planned out some games, and bought the Bride a cowboy hat with “bride” and a denim jacket with her fiancé’s last name.
Upon arrival, the Bride’s entitled attitude started showing up through small petty comments: “the group is no fun”, “no one wants to party like me”…etc. Eventually, the Bride’s comments started progressing to criticisms of her fiancé: “J is a selfish lover”, “I’m only with him for the money”, “he’s never going to change”, “I’m not attracted to him”, etc.
When we went out to the clubs, the Bride left her hat and jacket at home, telling random strangers that we were on a “girls trip”, claiming that it would get us more free drinks this way. She started taking off her wedding ring and placing it in her purse.
In hindsight, I could’ve stopped her. Maybe I could’ve talked to her about her behaviour. But, at the time, in my mind, I assumed this was something she had to go through to realize that she shouldn’t be marrying J at all (plus I didn’t like him).
One night, we wore glitter makeup when going out. She promptly found a random attractive stranger and later, we found her chatting him up at the bar with glitter all over his face (while telling everyone “isn’t he sooo hot?”).
At this point, all of the girl’s headed back to the Airbnb to call it a night. Meanwhile, I stayed with the bride to make sure she got home safe. Instead, she propositioned me to a threesome with this stranger, and while I declined, I did follow her to the hotel, and waited in the lobby while she did the deed.
The next day, we went out again. I was surprised when the random stranger showed up and I realized that she had saved his number and was texting him on the side. Once again, when the rest of the group left for the Airbnb, she went back to his hotel.
At this point, I was invited to another party, and tired of her behaviour, I decided to go. Later in the night, she ubered back to me, and I watched as she started making out with not one, but two guys! They followed her up into the bedroom for a group situation….something that I know has always been on her bucket list.
By this point, J’s friend started to get suspicious of her behaviour. She started asking about our whereabouts and eavesdropping on conversations. Honestly, the Bride believed everyone on the trip was stupid enough to fall for her innocence and excuses.
On the plane ride home, her panic started to set in. Oh no, what had she done! I gave her two options: either she tells J what happened and she cancels the wedding, or she takes this to the grave, promises to be better, and continues with the marriage.
The next day, she calls me to tell me that she told him everything….well not actually everything but enough for him to kick her out of the house. As the days go by, I learn that it’s not she who is in trouble with J….but me!
I start inquiring about what happened and I learn that as the Maid of Honour, I’ve been scapegoated. The Bride claims that I was the “bad influence” who lead her down this path, and considering that J never liked me to begin with, he takes the excuse and runs with it.
They sign up for marriage counselling and individual therapy. The Bride tells me that J’s biggest grip with me is that I have “too much influence” over her. Big red flag on his side. She uses me as the scapegoat, leveraging J’s dislike towards me, to shift the blame off of her.
Eventually, I get a text message (not even a phone call) to say that I’ve been fired. Soon after, my boyfriend gets a text message to say he’s been fired too (but not before they go on their bachelor trip).
J’s friend who was questioning our whereabouts also gets fired from the wedding, “for stirring too much drama”. She threatens to sue the Bride over the cost of the bridesmaid dress (we all spent $500 on these stupid dresses), and thankfully, out of fear, the Bride sends both of us the money back.
This story is long enough, and as you can imagine, there’s so many complicated layers, but I tried to highlight the very worst of it. To many people’s surprise, they still get married to a rather empty venue as most people dropped out of attending after this. As for my best friend and I, she blocked me and I haven’t heard from her at all.
She’s sticking to the story of me being the bad influence and hoping to “start over” a new life with J. To this day, I still can’t process any of this. I will never be a Maid of Honour again.
Your best friend was never a good person.
MillaRomanka (OP)
I learned a lot about her during this whole experience and it makes me so sad. I’ve been going to therapy to talk about it. The friendship should have ended long before this ☹️🫤
This is wild. You’re not missing anything by not being a MOH ever again. You’ll even save lots of money in the process.
MillaRomanka (OP)
My boyfriend and I feel so betrayed by this entire experience that even we’re not planning to have a wedding anytime soon.
The whole wedding industrial complex has got out of hand.
MillaRomanka (OP)
They’re also very image based people so they spent over $150K on the wedding. Everything had to be the best of the best. The bridal party spent $500 on dresses, while the groom group spent $700+ on suits. When everyone dropped out of the wedding on both sides, they refused to pay people back for that.
Oh my god this is so similar to a story I saw on Instagram yesterday from an Uber driver who had been witness to a bridesmaid being kicked out of the wedding because she was trying to tell the bride to stop cheating on her fiancé (who she'd apparently cheated on 7 times so far that weekend). It also took place in Nashville. Weird.
MillaRomanka (OP)
Nashville is the cheating capital in the world for a reason! After the Bride cheated, she told me “I knew this was going to happen, coming here was a bad idea”….and at that point I realized that she planned to cheat all along 🤦♀️
Wild story. Have you heard anything about how the marriage is going?
MillaRomanka (OP)
Last I heard, she’s cutting out people from her and our friend group, and talking about making as many new “mom friends” as possible. I suspect they’re trying for a baby as she wanted her first at 30 (we’re 29) and it’s also the reason why they both got married so quickly. I also heard that she cancelled going on a bachelorette trip for another friend at the last minute most likely because J wouldn’t let her go.
She sounds insufferable. If they have kids, poor kids, because that will be a totally unstable home.
MillaRomanka (OP)
She comes from divorce and has cut her entire family off (her own mother and brother were cut out of the wedding and her father was only invited if he paid for half). J’s family is extremely conservative and close-minded. They’re walking into a disaster with kids.