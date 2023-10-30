Bride loses it when best friend refuses to come to expensive destination wedding.

Yesterday, I had a talk with my bestie, who I've known since the first semester in uni like 13 years ago. We went through many things together and were there for each other, especially when either one of us had romantic trouble. It was always our dream to attend each other's weddings!

However, when I told her that my fiance and I will start planning the wedding and that it will be a year and a half from now, she told me all of a sudden, she most probably wont make it because of finances. She said that she and her husband had a talk and that it wont work out, because they have to buy their plane tickets and accomodation, and it can get expensive.