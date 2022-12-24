Man refuses to attend brother's wedding if his infant can't come; bride won't budge.

A few months ago, my older brother asked me to be his best man and my husband to be a groomsman. He and I have always been close and he was my best man at our (much smaller) ceremony. At the time I committed to this obligation, no real planning had taken place so everyone was on standby waiting for further details and an official date.
I'm not sure when they began properly planning things, but I didn't hear much more about it until November during our Thanksgiving family gathering. My brother's fiancée told us the venue, the date, and the fact that the wedding was going to be child-free. Now, I have no issue with the concept of child-free weddings -- I had one myself.
The problem is that my husband and I are expecting a baby. If all goes well with our surrogate's pregnancy (fingers crossed), our son will be 3 months old by the wedding date given. The venue they've chosen is one 2.5 hours from where we live. We would likely be spending three days away from home.