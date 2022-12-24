Man refuses to attend brother's wedding if his infant can't come; bride won't budge.

AITA for asking my brother to accommodate my son at his child-free wedding and refusing to drop it?

A few months ago, my older brother asked me to be his best man and my husband to be a groomsman. He and I have always been close and he was my best man at our (much smaller) ceremony. At the time I committed to this obligation, no real planning had taken place so everyone was on standby waiting for further details and an official date.

I'm not sure when they began properly planning things, but I didn't hear much more about it until November during our Thanksgiving family gathering. My brother's fiancée told us the venue, the date, and the fact that the wedding was going to be child-free. Now, I have no issue with the concept of child-free weddings -- I had one myself.