"Never imagined the biggest drama at my wedding would be the venue owners…"

We recently had our wedding at a venue close to a lake where 4 people were supposed to “work” for 25 guests – 2 of them being the actual owners who are distant acquaintances of ours.

They acted like guests the whole time, not like vendors. From the start they interfered with the décor, criticized that we wanted to have the welcome drinks and snacks on the terrace (“flies will get into the snacks, it has to be inside”), and when we asked them to help with setup, we had to ask multiple times.

If they didn’t like something, they’d make comments, complain, or just pull faces (e.g. at our wedding welcome sign). Whenever we expressed our wishes, they either ignored us or got offended. They were very manipulative.