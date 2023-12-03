Woman busted for celebrating her birthday on the same day as her friend's wedding. AITA?

It wasn’t my intention to make her upset, I guess I did technically break my promise not to do anything on my birthday but I guess I just didn’t think it was a big deal since it was just a breakfast. AITA?

conswithcarlosd

NTA she doesn't get to own a day. She's TA for trying to get you to diminish your own birthday. Two different things can be celebrated on the same day. What you did was tame. I could see her being upset if you came to the ceremony in a birthday girl sash and crown upon your head but posting to your own IG about your own birthday is not breaking any promises nor did it impact her in any way.