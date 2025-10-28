"My boyfriend single-handedly saved my 'friend's' poorly planned disaster wedding."

My "best friend" of 23 years announced in July she was engaged and asked me to be her maid of honor. I honestly didn't think our friendship was that close after being out of high school for 18 years, but I said yes.
Planning started fine, but slowly devolved into chaos. "S" is extremely particular, wanting everything for her wedding at her exact specifications, while also having a dime store budget (straight up cheap).
She insisted she host the reception in her LDS church gym, while also declaring it "hideous" and insisting on ordering full-wall floor to ceiling pipe and draping and ceiling bistro lights. Despite wanting this, she was unwilling to pay for it and also bemoaned the expense.
I finally stepped back from wedding planning in August because she was too demanding and exhausting. I told her my boyfriend and I would be happy to help her with some of the wedding setup the day prior (so she could order the cheaper pipe and drape package) and left her to her own planning devices. I did throw her a bridal shower last weekend with the help of her cousin.
Fast forward 8 weeks...she didn't even get her invitations sent out until 3 weeks before the wedding!! She had a 250 person guest list, insisting all of them would come and she decided to not serve actual food, so was only doing cheesecakes and then wedding sheet cake.
My boyfriend tried to tell her double dessert was not a good idea but she was ADAMANT. She told us to be at the LDS church at 7 am the day before the wedding. My boyfriend and I were confused why she needed us that early, but figured it would be maybe 4 hours setting up tables and chairs, putting her linens on, putting down centerpieces, and then assembling the pipe and drape and be done.
She gave me a list of 8 people who were all supposed to be there to setup, but no one except us and her fiance showed up. My boyfriend very quickly and efficiently got all the tables shoved into orientation, I got chairs out. "S" bounced around the room in a panic, unable to decide how she wanted to configure tables. Her fiance stood there and watched.
Finally, after half an hour of S changing her mind on table placement, my boyfriend said "Nope! We arent changing it. This orientation is beautiful and you will love it." (because he has far better communication skills than me).
She was even panicking that the 6 FOOT LONG gifts table wouldn't be large enough to hold all her gifts. My boyfriend had to leave the room to not laugh. I assured her, it would be fine.
I thought we were close to being done...WRONG. This woman apparently didn't do ANYTHING until THAT DAY. She purchased a bunch of cheap dollar store crap, put it all in a giant tote and left it. She ordered linens from Shein and just put them as-is in her box.
She didnt open them, check them, iron them...NOTHING. At 830, she opens this box and proceeds to tell us she needs all the leaves cut off the garland because she wants them loose on the tables.
She wanted pumpkins glued to her centerpieces, tea lights needed to be opened, batteries installed, she needed 27 tablecloths and table runners ironed, napkins ironed, oh and she needed to FIGURE OUT HER BOUQUET.
I about died when I saw the sheer lack of preparation she had done. My boyfriend was fuming. S was at that point completely incapable of even figuring out where to start.
She needed someone to go to Costco to buy 9 cheesecakes, go to the bakery 45 minutes away and pick up the wedding cake and the sheet cake, she needed someone to PURCHASE WEDDING FLOWERS AND ASSEMBLE THEM into a wedding bouquet 😱😱
She wanted me to go to a florist and call her on zoom to show her the flowers while she sat at the venue waiting for the pipe and drape delivery. My boyfriend said straight up no.
He told her we would go to Costco, we would buy all white flowers and her cheesecakes (she claims she will repay us). She begged us to call on zoom to show her flowers and he said "we are doing all white.
Text us the flowers you hate so we can avoid them. Bye we gotta move fast!" She tried to ask if we could go to several different ones to find irises and he very kindly told her no. If she wanted irises, she should have ordered flowers.
She gets what costco has but "dont worry, it's going to be beautiful and you will love it!" We then ran the errands- Costco cheesecakes, sauces, flowers, ribbon, floral pins. Her job was to go home and get her iron and board. She said she was going to throw some of the tablecloths in her dryer with a wet towel to try to steam the wrinkles. Perfect.
We came back at 10:30 am...she hadn't left. I don't even know what she was doing. My boyfriend and I then spent 2 hours building her a beautiful wedding bouquet from scratch.
We found a pre-made bouquet that had some nice rust flowers and took a risk and bought it along with white roses. We had enough left over for bridesmaid bouquets too. Trust me when I say...this bouquet he made was GORGEOUS. I would not have been able to pull it off as well as him.
He then pre-cut her cheesecakes, we assembled the pipe and drape, while she just freaked out around us. Her mom and sister showed up and I asked them to go to her house and put the linens in the dryer and RETURN WITH HER IRON.
So they went to do that but then had to drive 45 minutes away to pick up her wedding cake and sheet cake. I told them to do that but please stop and get the iron. They didn't.
She didn't provide any food for us at all, so we left to eat lunch, returned at 1 pm to learn that she actually didn't own an iron. They had the wedding cake and a 96 person sheet cake. The wedding cake barely fit in the fridge alongside the cheesecakes.
The sheet cake was way too big. We had to just leave it on the counter and hope the buttercream held up overnight. We still had rehearsal dinner to get ready for (paid for by finances family). We finally just had to leave and I said I would come back to the church after the dinner and help her iron.
Dinner took entirely too long. I sent my boyfriend home because I could tell he was exhausted (and he really doesn't even know her). Then she hit me with this bombshell: she wasn't going to the church to help us iron.
She was moving out of her parents house into her finance's apartment that night. Her sister and I tried to tell her that she didn't need to do that. Just go on the honeymoon and move the rest of the stuff when she came home. It was her parents house. Her stuff was fine.
But she was ADAMANT she HAD to get all her stuff into his apartment that night. I finally left the dinner to go to the church and start ironing and I called my mom and griped about it for 30 minutes. So then MY MOM drove over to help me.
The rest of the night was me, my mom, S's disabled sister and her 80 year old mother ironing linens with my iron, my mom's iron, and a cheap steamer we bought at Walmart.
She left me with a written list of instructions for how to set up each table to her exact specifications. She left all of the bridesmaids dresses, her petticoat and HER WEDDING DRESS hanging in the church for me to steam and then told us to bring them to her mom's house.
I didn't even leave until 1 am. I was fumed that she didn't even get her stupid dress professionally steamed. And after all of that, this chick FORGOT HER BOUQUET IN THE CHURCH FRIDGE after I explicitly told her to bring it home with her.
I didn't even think about it until 5 am, and I broke down crying at 5 am because I new she was going to call and ask me to drive up to get her bouquet for her and I didn't even know when I would have time for that.
She called me the next morning asking me to drive 45 minutes to unlock the church for her to get her bouquet. Keep in mind, i was not invited to the wedding because it was at the LDS temple and I am a heathen.
Then told me she needed me and my boyfriend to get to the reception church 2 hours early, finish setup, get all the lighting figured out, then manage her food table during the reception- cutting and plating cheesecake and sheet cake, applying caramel or fruit drizzle, bringing it to the tables, keeping water refreshed, etc.
She wanted me to do it because "her family would obviously want to mingle with guests". She didn't plan anything for water dispensers, she didn't have a cake tray to even put her turquoise wedding cake on.
So I brought my serving ware from my house- our cake tray, glass water dispensers and pitchers. My mom was so pissed on my behalf she un-rsvp'ed herself to the wedding 🤣 but then she also loaned me her glass water dispensers too. S also needed us to buy ice for the dispensers, buy and slice lemons...I just stopped caring at that point. She did not get lemon water at her reception.
The reception was basically me and my boyfriend and 2 of our children acting as unpaid cater waiters. She was 1 hour late to her reception because she didn't plan time for photos outside the temple, and forgot to leave the guest book with me.
So I spent an hour trying to entertain angry guests, explaining where the guest book was, explaining where the bride was. No one wanted to eat cheesecake until she arrived.
Her dopey fiance left their rings at his house and he arrived 30 minutes after her because he had to drive to get them. At one point, cheesecakes were running low and someone walked up to me and said "S noticed the cheesecake table needs to be refreshed, thanks!" S'cuse me WHAT?!
She then had photos going on outside the reception church- 4 pages of shots she wanted. The photographer did them backwards and instead of starting big and whiddling down, she started small and went big so everyone was outside standing around for an hour while the other guests sat inside alone confused.
I was outside for the bridesmaid photo while my boyfriend managed the food. She then came back in, cut the cake, and changed to leave. She asked me to box up any remaining cheesecakes and wrap and box her wedding cake and ALL of the leftover sheet cake (which her mother paid for) and bring it out for her to take home with her.
No surprise, people didn't want double dessert. Of 9 cheesecakes, we had 4 untouched ones leftover, the entire wedding cake (minus 1 slice), and almost the entire sheet cake- basically 90 of 96 slices.
Yes...this woman was fully planning on taking home all 4 leftover cheesecakes (that we bought), an entire 96-person sheet cake, AND her wedding cake, somehow fit them in her tiny fridge and hope they would be OK when she got back from her trip in a week. She was not going to share any of this leftover food with her bridal party or family- all of whom single handedly built her reception from the ground up.
My boyfriend was incredulous. He was actually cursing in the church he was so mad at her greed and entitlement. He said NO. He took her wedding cake and put it back in its box for her. He didn't wrap it in plastic or anything.
He took 2 cheesecakes and put them straight into the trunk of our car for us to bring with us to a family dinner tonight. Then he boxed up half of the remaining sheet cake in an extra cake box for me to bring to work this morning to share with people. The remaining sheet cake he boxed up for anyone willing to stay after to take down the wedding.
S was fully out the door on her way to the Anniversary Inn to lose her v card and left me, my boyfriend, her family, and several kind ward members to clean up, take down all the pipe and draping, box up her centerpieces, linens, and then clean the church.
We got home around 6 pm Saturday, physically in pain and angry and gave all of our kids full stars for their chore charts (they get a prize at 10 stars so they each got a full 10 stars).
I don't even feel like I attended the wedding. I feel like I catered her wedding against my will. My boyfriend did a bulk majority of the work- assembling the backdrops, tables, breaking it all down, all heavy lifting, making 5 bouquets (which I learned he is excellent at), running the entire catering operation, cleaning the kitchen...I steamed 5 bridesmaid dresses and the wedding dress and ironed 27 tablecloths.
Many family members thanked us personally for the work we put in. S's mom cried and thanked us for saving the wedding and said she prays for our family and for our health and happiness every morning.
The fiance's family thanked us and said we did well, and even offered to pay us money, which honestly felt so weird because they 100% should have thrown money at hiring ACTUAL reception staff (or better yet..AN ACTUAL RECEPTION VENUE). S gave us a quick thanks and bounced off. I don't expect to hear from her for months.
Everything about her wedding felt so cheap and tacky- dollar tree decorations (plastic lanterns with plastic pumpkins glued on the day before), wrinkly, teal Shein tablecloths and runners, hosted in the "free" church gym, complete with basketball hoop.
Her wedding cake was teal with orange pumpkins piped on the top. Of her 250 person guest list, about 100 came. There were maybe 7 gifts total on the table and 4 cards (I assume most people used Amazon's option to ship to the couple's address).
My boyfriend said "it's giving Mormon pregnancy wedding" which we thought was hilarious because we are all 36 and definitely too old for this mid 2000's cheap dollar general Pinterest board wedding vibe nonsense.
I just wanna know how an LDS girl didn't have the entire relief society helping out. I was marrying a non-member (essentially eloping) for mine and they were throwing parties I didn't even want.
But yeah, there's this idea growing up in the mormon church that all labor is both free and expected. I'm so sorry you were roped into that. Was it the old, awful, yellow/brown gym, or the newer blue one?
Grow a backbone. My god.
No way I would have done any of this. If this post isn't fake I heavily recommend reconsidering that "friendship".
This is a spectacular level of entitlement and unpreparedness. The bride sounds 18, not 18 years after high school. If this is how she treats people it would explain why she lacks closer friends to be MoH.
Your boyfriend is definitely a keeper. If I were him, I would think seriously about getting a new girlfriend. Seems like you were utterly willing to be a martyr and then to complain about it afterwards. You should’ve stopped this train in its tracks a long time before the wedding.