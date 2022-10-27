Bride accuses SIL of treating her like 'poor person,' serves guests spoiled food.

In-laws have a bad reputation for being a burden at every holiday or a passive aggressive nightmare of awkward group chats and snide comments from the kitchen, but enduring a brutally bad wedding is a classic "other side of the family" obligation...

So, when a wedding guest consulted the hilariously petty "Wedding Shaming" group on Reddit about a disastrous wedding from the 7th layer of hell, people were eager to pile on this entitled, bratty, and delusional bride from the other side.

Sister-in-law guilt trips everyone over honeymoon funds...

My BIL " Jim" married his long time girlfriend "Cathy" in June. They had a 2 year engagement, as my in-laws were apprehensive of Cathy. To me, Cathy is a very immature and pushy person. It's always her way or no way. Jim is not a pushy person, so when it came to wedding planning, he didn't really participate.