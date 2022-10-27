Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Bride accuses SIL of treating her like 'poor person,' serves guests spoiled food.

Bride accuses SIL of treating her like 'poor person,' serves guests spoiled food.

Kimberly Dinaro
Oct 27, 2022 | 7:30 PM
ADVERTISING

In-laws have a bad reputation for being a burden at every holiday or a passive aggressive nightmare of awkward group chats and snide comments from the kitchen, but enduring a brutally bad wedding is a classic "other side of the family" obligation...

So, when a wedding guest consulted the hilariously petty "Wedding Shaming" group on Reddit about a disastrous wedding from the 7th layer of hell, people were eager to pile on this entitled, bratty, and delusional bride from the other side.

Sister-in-law guilt trips everyone over honeymoon funds...

My BIL " Jim" married his long time girlfriend "Cathy" in June. They had a 2 year engagement, as my in-laws were apprehensive of Cathy. To me, Cathy is a very immature and pushy person. It's always her way or no way. Jim is not a pushy person, so when it came to wedding planning, he didn't really participate.

When they first became engaged, I offered my support and assistance. She thought this meant lots of money since my husband and I are very financially stable. So she started sending me lots of pdfs of wedding venues, dresses, even doves she wanted for her wedding.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2022 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content