Bride accuses SIL of treating her like 'poor person,' serves guests spoiled food.

So, when a wedding guest consulted the hilariously petty "Wedding Shaming" group on Reddit about a disastrous wedding from the 7th layer of hell, people were eager to pile on this entitled, bratty, and delusional bride from the other side.
My BIL " Jim" married his long time girlfriend "Cathy" in June. They had a 2 year engagement, as my in-laws were apprehensive of Cathy. To me, Cathy is a very immature and pushy person. It's always her way or no way. Jim is not a pushy person, so when it came to wedding planning, he didn't really participate.
When they first became engaged, I offered my support and assistance. She thought this meant lots of money since my husband and I are very financially stable. So she started sending me lots of pdfs of wedding venues, dresses, even doves she wanted for her wedding.