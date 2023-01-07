Woman told to leave ex’s wedding; bride sees her post. ‘You wore a wedding dress.’

The mega-popular "Am I the A*shole" discussion board on Reddit gets a lot of eyeballs. It's inevitable that once in a while, a reader recognizes themselves in one of the stories. Today, that happened. After a woman showed up to her ex's wedding and her story went viral, the bride herself entered the Reddit fray with her own version of events.

Here is the original post, in which a woman wrote: "AITA for showing up at my ex’s wedding in a pretty dress?"

My ex and I had an peaceful divorce. We co-parent our 3 children together and there haven’t really been many issues. My ex is getting married to Stephanie. I like Stephanie she has been great with my kids and makes my ex happy.