Bride demands friend get pixie cut, family expects her to 'look like a boy;' AITA?

Bridezillas have been known to make extreme demands when it comes to bridesmaids' dresses, covering tattoos, or providing unpaid labor as a forced staff for 6+ months...

Still, asking your friends to cut their hair off for your 8 hour event is such a completely ridiculous request that it's borderline impressive. The bridezillas are getting bolder and more inspiring with each passing wedding trend. So, when a frustrated guest decided to consult the moral compass of the internet about a debate over her former famous pixie cut, the jury of internet strangers was ready to help.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for refusing to cut my hair for my friend's wedding?

I have wavy brown hair. I used to have a pixie cut, which I maintained for six years. While I did love it, the main reason why I kept cutting it short was because it looked awful whenever it grew longer.