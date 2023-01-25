Bride asks friends for cash over wedding gifts, one friend refuses, offers $5; AITA?

Money can be a difficult subject between friends, but weddings tend to create the most awkward financial situations in the group chat and Venmo feed...

So, when a conflicted future doctor decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about refusing to donate to their friend's wedding fund, people were eager to deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) For Not Wanting To Help Pay For My Friend's Wedding?

I have a close friend from college who's getting married next year, and she's been asking for my help to contribute to her wedding. I think it's sweet that she's thinking of me, but I don't think it's a good idea for me to help out financially.