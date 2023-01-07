Bride asks groom's ex to leave wedding; she refuses, says 'the groom wants me here.'

AITA for showing up at my ex’s wedding in a pretty dress?

My ex and I had an peaceful divorce. We co-parent our 3 children together and there haven’t really been many issues. My ex is getting married to Stephanie. I like Stephanie she has been great with my kids and makes my ex happy.

My ex invited me to their wedding and I was happy for him. It was my day with the kids so it made sense for me to come was his reasoning. When I arrived at the wedding Stephanie thanked me for dropping the kids off and brushed me off. We had never had any issues before.