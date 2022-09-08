Bride asks if kissing her male 'Bestie of Honor' before the wedding was 'cold feet.'

Getting "cold feet" before walking down the aisle and texting everyone you've ever met asking to validate all your romantic choices is a relatively normal feeling, but cheating is dangerous territory...

So, when a confused rom-com reminiscent bride decided to consult the delightfully petty and hardcore "Wedding Shaming" Reddit group, strangers of the internet were more than ready to roast her into a puddle of white lace dust.

"Please no judgment, I cheated on my fiancé..."

Maybe her first mistake was posting "don't judge me" in a group that's designed to judge...or was the cheating her first mistake? Let the debates begin, Happy Hunger Games!

Everyone knows that unless you're living in a rose-filtered movie universe, you're supposed to sort out your feelings with your "just friends" bestie BEFORE you say yes to spending your life with someone else...

It seems suspicious that this obvious sexual tension never came up before? Yes, it was a just a kiss, but the person she's about to marry probably wouldn't want a guy she just kissed standing next to her on her wedding day.