Bride asks if she was wrong to 'blow up' on sister who flaked on bringing the cake.

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her sister dropping the ball on her wedding cake, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I (F31) got married a few days ago and that's when all of this went down. I still feel really upset and most people who know of the situation are understanding, but some are calling me selfish and an a*s.
My sister "Liz" (F29) was supposed to pick up the wedding cake and bring it to the venue. She wasn't a part of the bridal party (I wanted her to be my MOH but she refused because she had "so many feelings going on, her words) so she wasn't going to come early with them, but she offered to pick it up from the bakery and bring it when they come at the start of the ceremony.