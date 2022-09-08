Bride asks if she was wrong to 'blow up' on sister who flaked on bringing the cake.

Weddings can notoriously turn otherwise chill people into 'Zilla demons from the seven bridal seas, but what do you do when your cake is MIA on your "big day?"

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her sister dropping the ball on her wedding cake, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for blowing up at my sister after she didn't pick up the cake for my wedding?

I (F31) got married a few days ago and that's when all of this went down. I still feel really upset and most people who know of the situation are understanding, but some are calling me selfish and an a*s.