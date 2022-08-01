Bride asks if she was wrong to publicly decline future MIL's wedding donation.

Do you have to have a band instead of DJ if a great uncle you've never insists on paying for them? Do you have to get married in a church if you parents won't pay a dollar unless your marriage is god-approved? So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her future mother-in-law's controlling wedding opinions, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
Me (28F) and my fiancé (27M) are getting married in March. I come from an upper-class family and my fiancée is lower-middle-class (this is a delicate matter for his Family).
Despite me being able to pay all the costs of the wedding, my parents gave the equivalent of 70% of the value of the wedding as a gift, which would be around ($30K) and, fortunately, my parents did not use this gift as a form of want to control everything at the party.