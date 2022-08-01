Bride asks if she was wrong to publicly decline future MIL's wedding donation.

Weddings can quickly turn into overpriced beauty pageants when the vendor fees and invoices start rolling in, but navigating the family financial contibutions is where the real drama can brew...

Do you have to have a band instead of DJ if a great uncle you've never insists on paying for them? Do you have to get married in a church if you parents won't pay a dollar unless your marriage is god-approved? So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her future mother-in-law's controlling wedding opinions, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for returning money to my mother-in-law in front of everyone and embarrassing her?

Me (28F) and my fiancé (27M) are getting married in March. I come from an upper-class family and my fiancée is lower-middle-class (this is a delicate matter for his Family).