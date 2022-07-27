Bride asks if she's wrong to refuse to pay for dress her plus-sized bridesmaid ruined.

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about a bridesmaid dress dilemma, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I (25/F) am getting married. My future husband John has no siblings, one aunt, and only one first cousin (Kacy, 23/F), so John asked me to include her in the wedding. I told all three bridesmaids that I'd pay for their dresses.
At the appointment, the girls picked a few dresses from the display models up front. The sales associate explained that she would go to the back and pull the ready-to-try dresses, and that going up 1-2 sizes is normal for formalwear. The plan was for them to head into the changing area and when they all had a dress on they'd come out as a group to show me.