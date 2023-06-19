Bride asks if she was wrong to storm out of 'surprise wedding' disguised as party.

While surprise parties are usually fun for guests, the person being celebrated doesn't always love the spotlight of all of their friends jumping out of the bushes. So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about whether or not she was wrong to bail on her surprise wedding, the jury of internet strangers was eager to hear the hot piping tea.
Last week, I (30F) was invited to a supposedly fancy party by my longtime boyfriend, Mark (32M). We had been dating for five years, and while we had discussed marriage before, there were no immediate plans for a wedding.
Excited about the event, I dressed up in my best attire and arrived at the designated venue. As I entered the grand hall, I was completely taken aback to see all of our family, friends, and acquaintances gathered, eagerly waiting. It turns out, Mark had orchestrated an elaborate surprise wedding for us without my knowledge.
Everyone erupted into applause as I stood there, shocked and overwhelmed. I just felt a mix of emotions. While I love Mark and had dreamed of our future together, the idea of getting married without any prior discussion or consent felt like a breach of trust.
So, I pulled Mark aside and tried to express my concerns and reservations about the surprise wedding. I explained that I wanted a say in the planning process, to be part of the decision-making, and to have the chance to prepare mentally and emotionally for such a significant milestone in our lives.
However, Mark dismissed my concerns, saying that he thought it would be a romantic gesture and that I would be thrilled. In that moment, I faced a difficult choice go along with the surprise wedding, putting on a smile despite feeling unsettled, or stand up for my autonomy and voice my true feelings.
I ultimately made the decision not to proceed with the surprise wedding, much to the disappointment and confusion of our guests.
Now, I find myself at odds with Mark, our families, and even some of our friends who believe I overreacted and spoiled a beautiful moment. However, I firmly believe that a marriage should be a joint decision, with open communication and shared expectations.
Everyone's excuse for this is I have always talked about marrying Mark. And again the problem isn't marrying him, the problem is not having any say in my wedding. Mark thought I'd appreciate it, because I always spoke about how stressful planning a wedding must be. Yes, I think its stressful, it is but I'd still like planning one!
After this whole ordeal everyone asked if Mark and I were ending things, in which I replied no. I emphasized towards them and Mark I still wanted to marry him, and most feel like this is making me more of an a$%hole since I just wasted a perfectly fine wedding.
So AITA for refusing to attend my own surprise wedding, even though it was intended as a romantic gesture?
Edit: I love surprises it's a thing everyone has known me to love. Mark knowing that, the fact I wanted to marry him, and said wedding planning was stressful thought a surprise wedding would be perfect. A surprise engagement is bland, because it will always be a surprise but not a wedding lol.
He threw this 'wedding' for the surprise, but explained how in a couple days we could do a courthouse wedding to make it legal, this was his only way to surprise me. I love spontaneity, but legal marriage or not, I wanted a say in my wedding.
To choose the perfect date, to choose my bridesmaids, to pick out my cake. Again due to these thoughts everyone thinks I'm the asshole, because I could have went along with the party, and do a redo legal wedding. But again I felt blindsided and confused so I left.
Get the hell out of that relationship. NTA 100%.
Runs13point1s said:
A marriage is a partnership, not an ambush. Also, how was he able to get a marriage license without your presence? NTA.
bob3725 said:
NTA. If he marries you without having to ask you, what else would he do with the same excuse.
SURPRISE: I got the new car we talked about! Oh, you wanted to choose the model / have the full experience?
SURPRISE: I got us a house! We talked so much about a new house for us and the kids! We are still having kids, right?
I exaggerate, but you get where I'm going. Make sure you keep control over your own life!
Capable_Fig3903 said:
'I called your boss and quit your job for you.'
lumpiahhhh said:
NTA. I'd also be asking all my family and friends if they knew about this. Who told this man this was a good idea?!?
real-human-person_ said:
Absolutely NTA! You're right, a wedding is a huge milestone and you have every right to want to play a role in its planning. A surprise proposal would have been one thing (and a romantic gesture done right) but to dump a whole wedding on you without warning is ridiculous.
Everyone agreed unanimously here that this surprise bride was absolutely not wrong to bail on the wedding she didn't even plan on having that day. The fact that the majority of the family doesn't understand her decision is a red flag, but hopefully they can all get it together for the real wedding. Good luck, everyone!