Bride bans non-married couples in 'no ring no bring' rule, insulting close friends.

It's so exciting when two of your friends get engaged, especially if you're all part of the same friend group!

But what do you do when there is a calculated effort to exlude your partner from the wedding, who also belongs to that group? A young man with exactly such a dilemma came to Reddit, asking if he had made the right choice.

"AITA (Am I the a-hole) for opting out of my best friend's wedding because they didn't invite my gf?"

u/PlusoneIssue writes:

My (28m) childhood best friend Brad (28m) is getting married in late May to Vicky (26f). A week ago, on Easter I received his wedding invite which only listed my name but not my gf, Mary (28f).