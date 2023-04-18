Bride bans non-married couples in 'no ring no bring' rule, insulting close friends.

But what do you do when there is a calculated effort to exlude your partner from the wedding, who also belongs to that group? A young man with exactly such a dilemma came to Reddit, asking if he had made the right choice.
u/PlusoneIssue writes:
My (28m) childhood best friend Brad (28m) is getting married in late May to Vicky (26f). A week ago, on Easter I received his wedding invite which only listed my name but not my gf, Mary (28f).
For context, Brad, Mary and I have known each other since high school . We were in the same friend group. Mary and I live around 2 hours away from Brad and Vicky. Because Mary is a nurse she doesn't always have the time to visit Brad and Vicky with me so I go alone most of the time but when she's able she'll join me.