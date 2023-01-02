Bride bans 'skin brightening cream' at wedding; SIL says 'get your wife under control.'

When a bride made her strong feelings about something important to her known, the family was thrown into a feud. So the groom came to Reddit to ask for advice:
OneEasyRule writes:
My fiancee doesn't like skin brightening cream. She never uses it, but she also doesn't usually say anything about other people using it either. So I was surprised when she told me she didn't want my sister to use it for our wedding and asked me to convey the message.
My sister always uses skin brightening cream for any big event, especially if she will be photographed. So I know she is planning on doing so for our wedding.
My fiancee said she hates skin brightening cream and doesn't want the use of it immortalized in our wedding photos. She said my sister should understand because this is a small family event and the photos will only be seen by us and our close family.