Bride bans 'skin brightening cream' at wedding; SIL says 'get your wife under control.'

Can a bride request something ridiculous if it comes from a good place? Or will she only be a bridezilla in the internet's eyes?

When a bride made her strong feelings about something important to her known, the family was thrown into a feud. So the groom came to Reddit to ask for advice:

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for telling my sister not to use skin cream before my wedding?"

OneEasyRule writes:

My fiancee doesn't like skin brightening cream. She never uses it, but she also doesn't usually say anything about other people using it either. So I was surprised when she told me she didn't want my sister to use it for our wedding and asked me to convey the message.

My sister always uses skin brightening cream for any big event, especially if she will be photographed. So I know she is planning on doing so for our wedding.