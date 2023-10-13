Bride wants to bring BFF on her honeymoon trip because her husband can't afford it. 'AITA?'

NTA, but...are you sure you guys are ready to get married? You seem to have major communication problems, and incompatible ideas about finances. As things stand now, at least one of you (and probably both of you) is going to be starting your marriage with major resentment about the way the honeymoon went down.

[deleted] said:

ESH. Your fiancé should have confessed that he’s having trouble saving before it came to this. Maybe you could’ve helped him manage his finances better. He also shouldn’t be blaming you / guilt tripping you because of his inability to save to the targets. But I wonder perhaps if they were too unrealistic for his lifestyle.