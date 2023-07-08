Bride bolts from surprise wedding, family says she's 'selfish.' AITA? UPDATED

A surprise wedding like Andy and April in Park&Rec is great. A surprise wedding to one of the prospective spouses is no bueno. Even if you love surprises, that's a step too far. Taking away someone's autonomy and forcing them to make an awkward scene in front of family and friends is just too much.

Is it weird that her parents or family were on board with this idea? Nobody mentioned anything to her before the day?

He blew their money on a surprise wedding as well. Now they are broke for the next few years. That's not a good sign for the relationship.

