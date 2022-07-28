Someecards Logo
Bride asks if it's wrong to cancel wedding after what fiancé did at bachelor party.

Missy Baker
Jul 28, 2022 | 1:59 PM
Bachelor and Bachelorette parties are a popular tradition where couples celebrate "one last night of freedom" with their friends. But what if you found out your future spouse did way more than have a few cocktails? Would you cancel the wedding or would you marry a cheater?

Reddit user u/Anxious-Tax3838 was shocked and appalled when she discovered video proof of her fiancé's bad behavior at his bachelor party just days before they were supposed to walk down the aisle. She called off the wedding, but her family is not supporting her decision.

Now she's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for calling off my wedding 3 days before because of what my partner did at his bachelor party?"

She writes:

My (27f) fiancé (30m) and I had agreed on a mutual boundary about no strippers or anything inappropriate regarding our relationship on our bachelor parties.

Our parties were both on the weekend. My friends and I had booked a yacht for my party and we brought our own drinks and ordered takeout before we went so most of our money was spent on the yacht. We had a blast.

All of us got very wasted, to be honest, and the next day when i returned home I was suffering from a hangover and my fiancé was kinda upset with me and believed I was being inappropriate.

