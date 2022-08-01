Bride asks if she's wrong for canceling wedding over family's joke.

Reddit user u/effie389 is considering canceling her upcoming wedding because she found out her family was joking about how long it would last.
She writes:
My wedding is supposed to be at the end of this month but I’m planning to cancel everything and have a courthouse wedding because my cousin told me my family was making bets on how long it would take my fiancé to realise he wasn’t getting the “good little wife” he was expecting and regret marrying me.
When I confronted them, they said it was just a harmless joke and that I didn’t have the personality to be a submissive housewife which a man like my fiancé would obviously want. My sister-in-law made a joke about making sure my fiancé didn’t realise until after the wedding while I was confronting them.