Bride asks if she's wrong for canceling wedding over family's joke.

Weddings are serious business. People spend thousands and thousands of dollars crafting the perfect day. For some brides-to-be, weddings are no laughing matter.

Reddit user u/effie389 is considering canceling her upcoming wedding because she found out her family was joking about how long it would last.

Now she's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for threatening to cancel my wedding because my family were making bets on how long it would take my fiancé to regret marrying me?"

She writes:

My wedding is supposed to be at the end of this month but I’m planning to cancel everything and have a courthouse wedding because my cousin told me my family was making bets on how long it would take my fiancé to realise he wasn’t getting the “good little wife” he was expecting and regret marrying me.