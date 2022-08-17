Bride asks if she's wrong to cancel wedding at the last minute to comfort sister.

Some people put way too much importance on their wedding day and neglect everything and everyone else in the process.

Reddit user u/autumxnn wants to do the opposite. She wants to cancel her wedding at the very last minute to fo comfort her sister after a miscarriage. Her fiancé and everyone else scheduled to attend tomorrow's festivities is not happy about her decision.

Now, this bride is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for canceling my wedding even though it's tomorrow?

She writes:

This morning I woke up to a bunch of texts from my sister who lives fourteen hours away. She's been pregnant for a little less than 5 months. She was supposed to be the maid of honor at my wedding, but she delivered the news that the doctor told her she had a miscarriage.