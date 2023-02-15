Bride selects bridesmaids based on skills, assigns unpaid labor with contract; AITA?

Asking talented friends or members of the wedding party to help with some aspects of wedding planning is normal, but what about forcing your loved ones to be contractually obligated to donate their time and skills?

So, when a conflicted bridesmaid decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to step down from her role as a bridesmaid to a classic bridezilla, people were eager to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for stepping down as bridesmaid?

I'm a 36 female and was a bridesmaid to my good friend's wedding, Anna 46. I was initially very honored, until I went to the first bridesmaid's meeting at her house on Thursday.

I realized Anna, hadn't chosen 8 of us, to be her bridesmaids because of our friendships with her, but because of our skills. Example one of her bridesmaids is a Hairdresser, so she will be doing all the hairstyles of the bridesmaids, Anna, Anna's sisters (whom are not bridesmaids) and her mother.