Bride selects bridesmaids based on skills, assigns unpaid labor with contract; AITA?

So, when a conflicted bridesmaid decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she was wrong to step down from her role as a bridesmaid to a classic bridezilla, people were eager to help deem a verdict.
I'm a 36 female and was a bridesmaid to my good friend's wedding, Anna 46. I was initially very honored, until I went to the first bridesmaid's meeting at her house on Thursday.
I realized Anna, hadn't chosen 8 of us, to be her bridesmaids because of our friendships with her, but because of our skills. Example one of her bridesmaids is a Hairdresser, so she will be doing all the hairstyles of the bridesmaids, Anna, Anna's sisters (whom are not bridesmaids) and her mother.
I come from a big family so am used to cooking for large amounts of people, so I was expected to cook for 80 guests. I also make sculptures and jewelry out of wire silver clay, so was expected to make Anna's crown and necklaces, bracelets for Anna, the bridesmaids, sisters and mother. I was also expected make 20 wire sculptures for each table. (She wasn't offering any money for the ingredients and materials).