Bride makes friend 'cover up' skin condition so guests won't be 'queasy during dinner.'

Weddings are stressful, even as an attendee. Planning your look to fit the bride's request is not unusual, but how much is the bride allowed to demand?

When a young woman attended her friend's wedding, the bride made a request so bold that Reddit simply had to weigh in. Here's the story:

"AITA for leaving my friend's wedding when she told me I needed to cover up my psoriasis?"

Wonderful-Target3072 writes:

I (24F) have psoriasis. It’s all over my body and presents like vitiligo in a way, just so you can get an image in your head. I have medicated cream that helps with the itchiness, and also it helps with the dryness. The psoriasis is all over my body with it stopping right on my neck, and I do have a few spots on the sides of my face near my ears.