Bride makes friend 'cover up' skin condition so guests won't be 'queasy during dinner.'

When a young woman attended her friend's wedding, the bride made a request so bold that Reddit simply had to weigh in. Here's the story:
Wonderful-Target3072 writes:
I (24F) have psoriasis. It’s all over my body and presents like vitiligo in a way, just so you can get an image in your head. I have medicated cream that helps with the itchiness, and also it helps with the dryness. The psoriasis is all over my body with it stopping right on my neck, and I do have a few spots on the sides of my face near my ears.
I’ve always been pretty embarrassed as I cannot cake on enough makeup to truly cover my psoriasis as it is textured and thick. On top of that, no matter what I do or however I attempt to apply said makeup, it always looks horrible. My doctor also recommended not to smother the areas with makeup as it tends to make it worse and itchier.