Bride creates 'ID badges' for wedding guests to prevent them from drinking too much.

The stress of wedding planning can unfortunately bring out the worst in people, but luckily we have Reddit's gloriously petty "Wedding Shaming" group to keep us all in check...So, when a soon-to-be newlywed shared a fairly unhinged rant to Facebook, the screenshot bandits were prepared to roast them.Of course, the jury of internet strangers was eager to weigh in on this tacky disaster. Here's what people had to say:ecstaticptyerdactyl said: I’m still so confused on how this badge would work! Like are the bartenders supposed to cross off when they give them a shot? Put a time stamp on when they give them a drink??? westcoast7654 said: Omg. This is heinous. occasionallystabby said: How does this even work? Does the bartender take their name badge and write down what time it is every time they give them a drink? Do they have to serve everyone right at the top of the hour and then sit and do nothing til the next hour comes along? SadieAnneDash said: If you’re that worried, then just hand out drink tickets. I wonder what other super controlling thing she’s doing? Khaleesi-AF said: She must be fun at parties So, there you have it! Everyone agreed unanimously here that this behavior is shocking, confusing, and hard to execute. Let's all light a candle for the wedding guest who gets assigned "only one glass of champagne for the toast" on their badge.