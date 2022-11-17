Bride demands refund after canceling makeup artist for her 'different lifestyle.'

Canceling on a wedding vendor because you're unhappy with their work is understandable, but what about when a bride is convinced that a makeup artist's tolerance of all types of families will effect her contour?

So, when a hilariously confused bride's venting session about feeling entitled to a non-refundable refund from her ex-wedding makeup artist, was shared on the gloriously petty and judgmental group, "Wedding Shaming", people were eager to pile on.

Bride cancels makeup artist because she's not married and has kids. Bride wants deposit back...