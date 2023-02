Between bridal showers, bachelorette parties, the rehearsal dinner, and the wedding itself--being friends with a soon-to-be-bride can come with a crushing price tag...

Asking friends to drop their lives for three separate weekends, purchase plane tickets, book Airbnbs, buy two separate gifts off the registry, and wear matching hot pink outfits for Instagram while trying not to fall asleep on a tequila tour bus? It's cheaper to fall off the face of the earth when your friends get engaged.