Bride discovers ex-bridesmaid called her a 'bridezilla' for wedding demands.

So, when a conflicted bride decided to vent to the gloriously petty 'Wedding Shaming,' group of Reddit about kicking a bridesmaid out of her bridal party and her entire wedding list, people were ready to deem the ultimate bridezilla verdict.
Some background: I’m getting married in about a year and a half. The wedding is going to be in the town where my fiancé’s family lives. It’s a beautiful, waterfront venue.
We don’t live near most of our friends and family, who live all over, so it was going to require travel for most people regardless of where we had it.
I asked one of my oldest friends to be MOH, largely because she had said she wanted to do it years ago, and I assumed that was still the case. She said yes. I created a group chat for the wedding party.