Bride discovers memento box is full of insults from guests, 'your dress is ugly.'

Coming up with fun and creative ideas to preserve wedding day memories can be a challenge, especially when your own guests decide it's their opportunity for a prank...

So, when a frustrated family member of a disappointed bride decided to vent to the gloriously petty "Wedding Shaming" group of Reddit about a failed memento box, people were ready for the gossip.

A sweet and fun idea ruined, leaving bride hurt and in tears...

My cousin got married a few months back and her husband’s brother set up a lovely memento box for guests to write messages on little pieces of paper; you could write a congratulatory note, or a silly joke, or draw a picture, or whatever you wanted. She was really looking forward to going through it later on.