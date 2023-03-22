Bride discovers memento box is full of insults from guests, 'your dress is ugly.'

So, when a frustrated family member of a disappointed bride decided to vent to the gloriously petty "Wedding Shaming" group of Reddit about a failed memento box, people were ready for the gossip.
My cousin got married a few months back and her husband’s brother set up a lovely memento box for guests to write messages on little pieces of paper; you could write a congratulatory note, or a silly joke, or draw a picture, or whatever you wanted. She was really looking forward to going through it later on.
A few weeks ago, she had a cozy family get together with wine and snacks and brought the box out. She wanted us all to grab a handful of the tiny folded up pieces of paper and read them out together. It started off really fun. Her first note was a hilariously cringe dad joke, then few sweet messages about love and happiness, and then, of course, drawings of stick figures having sex, or boobies, or a dicks.