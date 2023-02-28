Bride ditches 'poor' friends for castle wedding, ends up with backyard pig roast.

So, when a family member of a classic entitled "bridezilla" decided to vent about the most chaotic wedding they ever attended on the gloriously petty and judgemental Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming," people were eager to roast more than a pig...
About 15 years ago my aunt met a rich and really nice and fun guy and went from normal and down-to-earth to entitled. She quit her job to become a stay-at-home girlfriend and ditched all of her "poor“ (middle class) friends and family to make new rich friends.
They got engaged after 1.5 years and started planning a huge wedding with 150 guests in a castle and she allegedly bought a approximately $10,000 dress. She became a classic bridezilla. The food wasn’t fancy enough for her and some of the guests couldn’t afford a ball gown for her white tie dress code.
She wanted to approve everyone’s outfit and if you didn’t have something fancy enough she threatened to uninvite you. She didn‘t mind losing some of her last "poor“ friends but as her rich friends started dropping out because of her behavior, she started lashing out.