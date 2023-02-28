Bride ditches 'poor' friends for castle wedding, ends up with backyard pig roast.

Karma can be vicious, but when an entitled bride's plan to have a five-star Disney princess castle wedding beautifully fails, it's hard not to indulge in the onlline schadenfreude...

So, when a family member of a classic entitled "bridezilla" decided to vent about the most chaotic wedding they ever attended on the gloriously petty and judgemental Reddit group, "Wedding Shaming," people were eager to roast more than a pig...

Bridezilla’s grand wedding ended up as a backyard party with a pig‘s head...

About 15 years ago my aunt met a rich and really nice and fun guy and went from normal and down-to-earth to entitled. She quit her job to become a stay-at-home girlfriend and ditched all of her "poor“ (middle class) friends and family to make new rich friends.

They got engaged after 1.5 years and started planning a huge wedding with 150 guests in a castle and she allegedly bought a approximately $10,000 dress. She became a classic bridezilla. The food wasn’t fancy enough for her and some of the guests couldn’t afford a ball gown for her white tie dress code.