Bride doesn't want brother's new GF 'from a different background' at wedding. AITA?

'AITA for vetoing my brother’s girlfriend from my wedding?'

My brother Matthew [31M] and I [27F] are very close and grew up being best friends. Later this summer I am getting married to my fiancé Alex [30M] and Matthew is the best man.

Matthew and Alex are close friends and my brother organized the bachelor party trip. During this trip, he met this girl named Marla [late 20s F] and went on one date with her and they flirted, but didn’t kiss (he even told me he found her cute, but a little annoying because she wanted to text everyday). I did not think much of it because her city is on the other side of the country.