Bride doesn't want brother's new GF 'from a different background' at wedding. AITA?

My brother Matthew [31M] and I [27F] are very close and grew up being best friends. Later this summer I am getting married to my fiancé Alex [30M] and Matthew is the best man.
Matthew and Alex are close friends and my brother organized the bachelor party trip. During this trip, he met this girl named Marla [late 20s F] and went on one date with her and they flirted, but didn’t kiss (he even told me he found her cute, but a little annoying because she wanted to text everyday). I did not think much of it because her city is on the other side of the country.
Fast forward a few weeks and Marla travelled to our city to visit family and ended up reconnecting with my brother. He fell for her hard and fast and they decided by the end of her trip to try to date. Nothing against it, I thought it was very rushed, but I was in a LDR myself with Alex for a while because of circumstances of life before we got engaged.