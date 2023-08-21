Bride doesn't want fiancé’s ex-lover to be the Best Man, 'I'm not jealous;' AITA?

Recent exes from long adult relationships usually aren't invited to weddings, but are we really drawing the line at high school flings?

So, when a frustrated bride decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the A^hole' about her soon-to-be husband's Best Man option, people were ready to weigh in on the drama.

AITA (Am I the As%hole) for not wanting my fiancé’s best friend to be his best man/in the wedding?

I know I’m probably gonna get a lot of YTA based off of title alone, but I genuinely feel like I have a valid reason here and just want to make sure I’m not crazy.

My fiancé (26M) and I (26F) recently got engaged amongst a small circle of close friends and family.