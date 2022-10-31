Bride disinvites guests based on moral judgements; bridesmaids start to drop out.

I (33f) have been with my bf (35m) for over 10 years now. We have 2 kids together (twins) aged 8. I have an older sister (38) Nina who is getting married to Dan (37m). She has a 16 yo and a 5yo from her previous relationship. She has known Dan for about 2 years.

Her wedding is in 2 weeks time. I was meant to be a Maid of Honour and had my final dress fitting was about a week ago. Nina is very particular about how she wants her wedding to go so the dresses took 2-3 months to be made.

The MOH dress and bridesmaid dresses are slightly different. The MOH dress looks more upgraded compared to bridesmaids dresses, and is closer in style to the bride's dress. Because I'm her only sister Nina said she couldn't imagine anyone else wearing the MOH dress.