Bride excludes brother's GF from photos; he's pissed; 'I said some things out of anger.'

AITA for not letting my brother's gf sit with us at my wedding?

So I just got married and I’ve been planning this wedding for almost 2 years, I wanted it to be perfect. My brother was best man, my sisters were bridesmaids, and my brother had been with his girlfriend for a while, she still hasn’t warmed up to me and frankly seems like she doesn’t like me but I invited her as a guest.

After the ceremony, I specifically wanted the bridesmaids, MOH, best man, and groomsmen to be seated with my husband and I, at least until the photographers were done catching candid shots. My brother went to pull up a chair for his girlfriend and I asked him not to, we needed to keep the colors matching and numbers even for the photos.