Bride excludes sister from bridal party because of 'her looks;' AITA?

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about whether or not her sister should be in her bridal party, people were ready for the juicy family gossip.

AITA for Not Making My Sister a Bridesmaid Because of Her Looks?

Background: I (25F) am a homely looking girl. There is no other way to say it; I am not hot or even pretty by most people's standards.

My sister (27F), 'Bella' is one of the most beautiful women who has ever walked this planet. Like, got stopped on the street and in the mall multiple times while we were growing up for modeling opportunities.