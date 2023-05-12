Bride excludes sister from bridal party because of 'her looks;' AITA?

So, when a conflicted bride decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about whether or not her sister should be in her bridal party, people were ready for the juicy family gossip.
Background: I (25F) am a homely looking girl. There is no other way to say it; I am not hot or even pretty by most people's standards.
My sister (27F), 'Bella' is one of the most beautiful women who has ever walked this planet. Like, got stopped on the street and in the mall multiple times while we were growing up for modeling opportunities.
We have different dads, and I guess she just won the genetic lottery. I was jealous of her as a kid, especially because we were always compared to one another. I'm 5'4, average body, slightly below average face. She's 5'11, thin, and all around just really gorgeous.