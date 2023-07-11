Bride expects pregnant bridesmaid to 'owe her' after she 'ruined' $30K+ wedding.

While the bride usually soaks up most of the spotlight on the wedding day, what happens when a pregnant bridesmaid is the main subject of conversation?

So, when a frustrated former bride decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her friend allegedly 'ruining' her special day, people were ready to hear all the piping hot entitled Bridezilla tea.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for thinking that my bridesmaid owes me for upstaging and ruining my 30k+ wedding?

My now husband and I got married 1.5 months ago. We had 6 people on each side of the bridal party. This wedding took 3 full years to plan and prepare for.

When I got engaged, most of the bridesmaids were very single, including Anna, the 'star' of this story.

Two of them were in long term relationships. I wanted to just give the two partnered bridesmaids plus ones. Anna seemed offended by this, because my wedding was then years off, and she was actually dating her now husband at the time (though it was casual).