Bride 'fires' Maid of Honor in case she's pregnant, 'it's the one day all about me.'

So, when a frustrated ex-MOH decided to vent to the gloriously judgmental 'Wedding Shaming' group of Reddit about getting fired from her wedding role, people were eager to hear the juicy gossip.
One of my (27F) best friends (27F) who I have known for 20 years asked me to be her Maid of Honor in January this year for her wedding next year (it would be me as MOH and one other bridesmaid).
All has been fine and then two weeks ago, she asked my husband and I out for coffee with her fiancé and after general chit chat she asked me to step down as MOH. Her reasoning was because my husband and I have been talking more about children and she doesn’t want to have a pregnant MOH taking the attention away from her.