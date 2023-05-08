Bride 'fires' Maid of Honor in case she's pregnant, 'it's the one day all about me.'

Having a vision board for your wedding aesthetic is normal, but organizing your bridal party based on private details of their future family planning is crossing a line...

So, when a frustrated ex-MOH decided to vent to the gloriously judgmental 'Wedding Shaming' group of Reddit about getting fired from her wedding role, people were eager to hear the juicy gossip.

My best friend fired me as her maid of honor because I might be pregnant at her wedding...

One of my (27F) best friends (27F) who I have known for 20 years asked me to be her Maid of Honor in January this year for her wedding next year (it would be me as MOH and one other bridesmaid).