Bride asks if she's wrong to forbid fiancé's sister from being in the wedding party.

As far as wedding planning goes, picking the wedding party is one of the more fun tasks. You get to choose all of your favorite people to come together and share in your love (plus there's an open bar.) However, sometimes choosing a wedding party can cause some serious drama.
Reddit user u/No_Possession1846 knows this all too well. When it came time for her and her fiancé to choose a wedding party they did not agree on one person... the groom's sister.
She writes:
This situation is literally RIDICULOUS but this whole thing has caused almost nuclear warfare across the family so I'm here to get a consensus. Throwaway for privacy even though there's a good chance my fiance will see it.
I (26 F) have been with my fiance Chris (26 M) for four years now. He and his sister (21 F) Lilac are VERY close. They had a pretty traumatic childhood and always promised each other to be there no matter what.