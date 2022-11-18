Bride forbids bridesmaid from wearing sunglasses despite medical eye condition.

A best friend and bridesmaid posted to Reddit, asking if she had done the wrong thing in a tricky situation. Here's her story, you can decide who the a-hole is for yourself.

AITA (Am I the A-hole) for not attending my best friend's wedding last minute?

Impossible_Tomato510 writes:

I (27F) have been invited to Pam's (29F, fake name) wedding. I helped preparing everything, location, food, decorations, all that. However, a few hours before the wedding, we (the bridesmaids) were with her for preparation. After some chatting, she pulled me aside and asked me to not wear my sunglasses on her wedding.